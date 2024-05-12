Winter Weather Advisory issued May 12 at 11:34AM MDT until May 12 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 TO 2 inches,
with locally 3 additional inches possible, especially over
northern Teller county.
* WHERE…Eastern Chaffee county, northwestern Fremont county,
Teller county and far western El Paso county.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.