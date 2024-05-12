Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
capable of producing a landspout 10 miles southeast of Brandon, or 21
miles northeast of Lamar, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Landspouts, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central
Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

