Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 2:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 242 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Wild Horse Point, or 38 miles north of North La Junta,
moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Arlington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.