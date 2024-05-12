Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 2:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

capable of producing a landspout near Vilas, or 13 miles east of

Springfield, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Landspouts, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Vilas, Two Buttes, and Stonington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.