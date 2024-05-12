Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 2:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
capable of producing a landspout near Vilas, or 13 miles east of
Springfield, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Landspouts, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.
Locations impacted include…
Walsh, Vilas, Two Buttes, and Stonington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.