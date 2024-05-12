Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
capable of producing a landspout near Blue Lake, or 26 miles
northeast of North La Junta, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Landspouts, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.
Locations impacted include…
Blue Lake and Arlington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel
clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions
they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a
funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the
National Weather Service.