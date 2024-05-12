Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

capable of producing a landspout near Blue Lake, or 26 miles

northeast of North La Junta, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Landspouts, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

Locations impacted include…

Blue Lake and Arlington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel

clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions

they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a

funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the

National Weather Service.