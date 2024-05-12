Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 11:28AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1127 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles north of Olney Springs, or 25 miles east of Pueblo Airport,

moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. This storm will

have the potential to produce copious amounts of small hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Olney Springs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.