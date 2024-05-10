Winter Weather Advisory issued May 10 at 8:40AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches.

* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet,

Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and Western/Central

Fremont County Below 8500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.