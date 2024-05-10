Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 10 at 3:32AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:32 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Central
Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and Western/Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content