Winter Weather Advisory issued May 10 at 3:32AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Central
Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and Western/Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.