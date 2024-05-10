Winter Weather Advisory issued May 10 at 3:32AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches.

