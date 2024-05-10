Winter Weather Advisory issued May 10 at 3:32AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Teller County, Western Mosquito Range, and La Garita

and eastern San Juan mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.