Winter Weather Advisory issued May 10 at 11:46AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two
inches.

* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet,
Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and Western/Central
Fremont County Below 8500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

