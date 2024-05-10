Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 10 at 11:46AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000
Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000
Feet, Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

