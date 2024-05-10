Winter Weather Advisory issued May 10 at 11:46AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000

Feet, Western Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000

Feet, Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak

Between 7500 and 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.