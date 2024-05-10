Winter Storm Warning issued May 10 at 8:40AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow showers expected, some heavy at times, additional
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.