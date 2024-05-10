Winter Storm Warning issued May 10 at 3:32AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.