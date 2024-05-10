Winter Storm Warning issued May 10 at 11:46AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

two inches. The overall best chance of snow will be over and

near the northern Sangre De Cristo mountains.

* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.