Winter Storm Warning issued May 10 at 11:46AM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to
two inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.