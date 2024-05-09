Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 7:06PM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Teller County, Western Mosquito Range, and La Garita
and eastern San Juan mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.