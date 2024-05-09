Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 7:06PM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches.

* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Central

Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and Western/Central Fremont

County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.