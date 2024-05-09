Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 7:06PM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches.
* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Central
Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet and Western/Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.