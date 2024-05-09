Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 2:38PM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches for

areas above 8000 feet, but amounts could be up to over a foot of

heavy wet snow across the highest elevations of the northern

Sangre De Cristo mountains and Wet mountains.

* WHERE…Higher elevations of central, south central and

southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous due to the heavy wet snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.