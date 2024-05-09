Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 2:38PM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches for
areas above 8000 feet, but amounts could be up to over a foot of
heavy wet snow across the highest elevations of the northern
Sangre De Cristo mountains and Wet mountains.
* WHERE…Higher elevations of central, south central and
southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous due to the heavy wet snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.