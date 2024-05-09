Winter Storm Warning issued May 9 at 7:06PM MDT until May 10 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.