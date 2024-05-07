Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 7:01PM MDT until May 8 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 232 and 233.
* Winds…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
evening then west 15 to 30 mph on Wednesday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.