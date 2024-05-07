Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 7:01PM MDT until May 7 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 40 mph this evening.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.