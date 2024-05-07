Red Flag Warning issued May 7 at 7:01PM MDT until May 7 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch

is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 232 and 233.

* Winds…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

evening then west 15 to 30 mph on Wednesday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.