High Wind Warning issued May 7 at 2:36AM MDT until May 7 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph across the
San Luis Valley, Fremont County, and the southern I-25 corridor,
with gusts to 75 mph over higher elevations of the Sangre de
Cristos and the Wet Mountains.
* WHERE…The San Luis Valley, The Sangre de Cristos, The Wet
Mountains, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, and western Las Animas
counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.