High Wind Warning issued May 7 at 2:36AM MDT until May 7 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph across the

San Luis Valley, Fremont County, and the southern I-25 corridor,

with gusts to 75 mph over higher elevations of the Sangre de

Cristos and the Wet Mountains.

* WHERE…The San Luis Valley, The Sangre de Cristos, The Wet

Mountains, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, and western Las Animas

counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.