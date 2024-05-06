Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 3:44AM MDT until May 7 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224,
225, 232, AND 233…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224, 225, 232, AND 233…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224, 225, 232 and 233.
* Winds…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The strongest
winds will occur along the east slopes of the mountains and the
southern I-25 corridor.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.