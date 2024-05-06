Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 3:44AM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 237…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.