Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 3:44AM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 237…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.