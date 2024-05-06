Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 2:43PM MDT until May 7 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224, 225, 232, AND 233…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224, 225, 232,
AND 233…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224, 225, 232 and 233.
* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.