Red Flag Warning issued May 6 at 2:43PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT

TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224, 225, 232, AND 233…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224, 225, 232,

AND 233…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224, 225, 232 and 233.

* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.