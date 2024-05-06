High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 8:50AM MDT until May 6 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Pueblo County. Areas most impacted will be in vicinity of

Colorado City, Beulah, and Pueblo West.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.