High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 8:50AM MDT until May 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.