High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 6:28AM MDT until May 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 95 mph

* WHERE…Western Section of El Paso county, especially areas along

and west of I-25.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cheyenne Mountain Air force station has

recorded winds to 92 mph.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.