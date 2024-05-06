High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 3:16AM MDT until May 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

