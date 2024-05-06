High Wind Warning issued May 6 at 11:47AM MDT until May 6 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet, and Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.