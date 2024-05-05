Red Flag Warning issued May 5 at 3:57AM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 225, 232, 233 and 237.
* Winds…On Monday…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.