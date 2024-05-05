Red Flag Warning issued May 5 at 2:35PM MDT until May 6 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 225, 232, 233 and 237.

* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.