High Wind Warning issued May 5 at 9:23PM MDT until May 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.