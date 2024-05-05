High Wind Warning issued May 5 at 1:18PM MDT until May 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will likely occur between 3
AM and 9 AM.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.