High Wind Warning issued May 5 at 1:18PM MDT until May 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas counties including
Walsenburg and Trinidad.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will likely occur between 3
AM and 9 AM.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

