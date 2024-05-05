High Wind Warning issued May 5 at 1:18PM MDT until May 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will likely occur between 3

AM and 9 AM.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.