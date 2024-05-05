High Wind Warning issued May 5 at 1:18PM MDT until May 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont County including Canon City.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will likely occur between 3
AM and 9 AM.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.