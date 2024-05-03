Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 8:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

A cold front will continue to surge south across the southeast
plains through late evening. A quick wind shift to the north along
with increasing winds can be expected, with winds expected to gust
up to 45 to 55 mph. While wide spread wind gusts up to 60 mph are
not expected, isolated gusts up to 60 mph are expected.
Additionally, areas of dust may reduce visibility at times. Those
traveling across southeast Colorado should be prepared highly
variable winds along with reduced visibility.

National Weather Service

