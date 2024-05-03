Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 8:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

A cold front will continue to surge south across the southeast plains through late evening. A quick wind shift to the north along with increasing winds can be expected, with winds expected to gust up to 45 to 55 mph. While wide spread wind gusts up to 60 mph are not expected, isolated gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Additionally, areas of dust may reduce visibility at times. Those traveling across southeast Colorado should be prepared highly variable winds along with reduced visibility.

