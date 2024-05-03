Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 4:12PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Campo, or 23 miles southwest of Springfield, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Pritchett, Vilas, and Campo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.