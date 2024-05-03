Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 3 at 4:38PM MDT until May 3 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 438 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Sheridan Lake, or 24 miles northeast of Lamar, moving east at 40
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon, and Towner.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.