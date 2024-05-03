Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 3 at 4:24PM MDT until May 3 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 424 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Queens

Reservoir, or 18 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon, Queens Reservoir, and Neeoshe

Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.