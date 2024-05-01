Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 3:40AM MDT until May 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 232, 233 and 237.
* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.