Winter Weather Advisory issued April 28 at 3:55AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 3:55 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County
Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range Above 9000
Feet and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

