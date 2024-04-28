Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 3:55AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000

Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Pikes

Peak Above 11000 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.