Winter Storm Warning issued April 28 at 3:55AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Teller County, Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, Pikes
Peak Between 7500 and 11000.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.