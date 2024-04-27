Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 7:15AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…La Garita and Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000

Feet and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.