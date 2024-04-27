Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 2:19AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan
Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Northern Sangre de Cristo
Mountains Above 11000 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.