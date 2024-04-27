Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 2:19AM MDT until April 28 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up

to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range

Below 7500 Feet County. The heaviest snow is expected to occur

over Monument, Palmer Lake and Black Forest. Areas of far

eastern sections of northern El Paso county will likely see less

snow.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.