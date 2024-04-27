Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 2:19AM MDT until April 28 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range
Below 7500 Feet County. The heaviest snow is expected to occur
over Monument, Palmer Lake and Black Forest. Areas of far
eastern sections of northern El Paso county will likely see less
snow.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.